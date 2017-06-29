More Grantham area foster carers needed for vulnerable youngsters

Lincolnshire Fostering Service is continuing its campaign to recruit more carers across the county with an information event in Grantham.

It is one of two recruitment events organised for people who might be interested in learning more about fostering.

The first is on Tuesday at The Bentley Hotel in Lincoln, followed by the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Tuesday, July 11.

Both events are on between 7pm and 9pm.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Nationally there is a shortage of foster carers, and Lincolnshire is no exception.

“In the challenge to recruit more foster carers, our fostering service is promoting the fact that these are ordinary people who do something extraordinary in giving children a loving home. Take some time out to attend one of our events – it might be just the sort of worthwhile experience you are looking for.”

While the fostering service has been successful in recruiting carers across the county over the past few years, more foster carers are needed, especially for: teenagers; children with additional needs; brothers and sisters who need to be kept together; and children whose plan is for permanence (long-term fostering).

For more information, or to book a place at one of the information events, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fosterevening