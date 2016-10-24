Follow the screams to Geoff’s Grantham house on Halloween!

If you want to see a Halloween spectacular on Monday, head to East Avenue in Grantham and follow the screams.

This will be the 20th year that Geoff Copus-Read decorates his garden for Halloween, for the enjoyment of the Grantham community.

In previous years he has themed the display around Dr Who and ‘twisted Disney’.

His daughter, Kayleigh Copus-Read, said: “We really want it to be the best year he’s ever had as he puts so much money and thought into Halloween to give all of the community something constructive to see and enjoy.”