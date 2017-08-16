More guns for Grantham shooting club thanks to donations

A Grantham shooting club has been the grateful recipient of two grants.

Grantham Target Shooting Club, based at the ChristChurch hall in Finkin Street, has been able to buy rifles and pistols thanks to £2,292.30 received from South Kesteven District Council.

The new equipment is used by members who have no equipment of their own, which will help the club encourage more members to join. The grant has also supported the growth of volunteer roles within the shooting club, with members now able to enrol on courses provided by the National Small-bore Rifle Association.

Meanwhile, a grant of £300 from the Rotary Club of Grantham, from its Swimarathon fund, has helped the club to buy a portable shooting range, which members use on Friday evenings.

Club chairman Juan Cottier said of the donations: “This is fantastic – it will allow the club to grow and we will now be able to support new members who come along to the club with equipment.

“Having our own range will make a big difference, and we would like to thank the council and Rotary club for their support.”

Grantham Target Shooting Club is open to all members of the community, regardless of age or ability. It also caters for visually impaired and blind shooters.

The club meets on Friday evenings from 7.30-9.30pm.

For further information, call Juan on 07403 937505 or email GranthamTSC@outlook.com