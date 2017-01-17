New WI group sets up in Grantham

A new Women’s Institute (WI) group has launched in Grantham and is calling for women to join.

It was set up following a preliminary meeting in October to which women who were interested to joining the group were invited.

A spokesman for the club said: “Although there is the Grantham DIY WI well established and very popular in Grantham, and several of the surrounding villages have their own WIs, it was thought that there was an opening for another WI in Grantham that would meet during the day.

“An exploratory meeting was held in October at the museum, organised by two advisors from the South Lincs Federation of WIs, and it was clear that there was an appetite for just such a group as most of the ladies who attended said that they prefer not to go out after dark.”

Their second meeting was held in December at the Anytime Fitness gym in Westgate, which was then chosen as the meeting place going forward.

The WI, which has so far attracted around 15 members, will meet on the fourth Thursday of every month at 10am.

The next meeting is on Thursday and it will be the group’s inauguration, where it will be formally named and the committee appointed.

Afterwards, there will be an Iris paper-folding session during which members will make a greetings card, as well as nail painting and refreshments.