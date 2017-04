An enthusiastic audience appreciated the delights of Belton Jazz Festival in 1983.

They enjoyed top American saxophone stars of be-bop Red Holloway and Sony Stitt.

Belton Park Jazz Festival

The crowd are pictured enjoying the music in the marquee that was set up in the grounds of Belton House.

Also on the bill were jazz dancer Will Gaines, the Best of British, and Five-a-Slide.