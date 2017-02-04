MEMORY LANE: Ancaster triumphed in snowy 1979 Senior KO Cup clash

Ancaster marched on to the next round of the Grantham Saturday League Senior Knockout Cup after they defeated Woolsthorpe 2 -1 in February, 1979.

Woolsthorpe officials spent all morning clearing snow from their pitch to enable the cup tie to go ahead.

Woolsthorpe Rovers

Good football was an impossibility from the kick-off, and it was evident the fittest outfit would prevail in the conditions.

Mistakes were many, and from one of them Woolsthorpe took a 10th minute lead. Trev Walton fastened on to a back pass, which stuck in the snow, and easily beat the advancing keeper.

After the home side twice went close to increasing their lead, Steve Steptoe met a cross from Nash and headed just beyond the diving Woolgar’s outstretched fingers to draw Ancaster level.

Conditions deteriorated in the second half, yet the efforts of both sides were surprisingly good.

Arndt, Weston and Lee went close for Woolsthorpe but, with six minutes remaining, Barry Nash cracked home the winner for the visitors, who had both John Gillison and Nigel Ord, recovered from broken ankles, back in their side.