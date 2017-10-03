Search

MEMORY LANE: Beautiful Grantham High Street shop closed after 150 years’ trading

Chambers pictured as an empty shell.
Arthur Chambers, Grantham’s first department store, closed in 1982 after 150 years in business on the High Street.

The once beautiful Art Nouveau frontage, and staircase centre-piece inside the shop, is now the Yorkshire Bank.