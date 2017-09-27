MEMORY LANE: Changes aplenty amount to a Watergate scandal in Grantham

Grantham’s Watergate is virtually unrecognisable when compared with how it was, with only the west side of the road still retaining some of the old buildings.

Snapped in 1887, the photograph above looks north down Watergate from the end of the High Street.

Watergate, Grantham

Dawson’s (later Sharpley’s) was demolished in the 1950s when the top of Watergate was, quite sensibly, widened from its former bottleneck configuration.

The buildings were decorated in style for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

The second photograph shows Harrison’s shop at the bottom of Watergate, western side, decorated to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee 10 years later.

Harrison’s sold prams, travel goods and osier products.

Watergate, Grantham

The third picture of Watergate was photographed in 1910, looking down the road towards North Street.

Some of the original buildings on the left are still standing, whereas the right-hand side was eventually completely demolished to make way for the Watergate House building and Watergate car park in the mid-1960s.

The two men on the left are walking past what became The Cake Shop, currently standing empty.

In the fourth photo, Watergate is shown three years before the Second World War in 1936.

Watergate, Grantham

This picture looks up Watergate towards the town centre, with the tall building on the right being Harrison’s (see above).

Though some buildings on the western side of the road survived, those at the bottom of Watergate eventually made way for the likes of Kwik-Fit and Keymarkets supermarket (now the site of Lidl).