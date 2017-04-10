Search

MEMORY LANE: Driver Fred was one of 14 killed in Grantham rail disaster

Grantham rail crash, 1906.

Grantham rail crash, 1906.

0
Have your say

Regular Memory Lane contributor Mike Matsell dropped off these photos that recall the well-documented Grantham railway crash of September 19, 1906.

Driver of the ‘Scotch Express’ Fred Fleetwood was one of the 14 killed in the smash.

Driver Fred Fleetwood

Driver Fred Fleetwood