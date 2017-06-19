MEMORY LANE: Former Grantham Journal ‘snapper’ was village school’s star swimmer

Grantham Journal photographer Toby Roberts was the star for Colsterworth School when they lifted the Small Schools Swimming Gala, some 25 years ago.

Then aged 11, Toby (pictured at the front, fourth from the right) raced his way to a win in the under-12 25-metre breaststroke, clocking 18.7 seconds, which was a new championship record and his fourth in consecutive years.

Toby was one of 13 finalists who helped the school lift the title, ahead of Barkston and Marston in second and third placed Allington. Colsterworth also won the final team relay event.