MEMORY LANE: Going to the gym is nothing new in Grantham

Regular Grantham Journal Memory Lane contributor Stan Matthews dropped off this collection of snaps from his bodybuilding days.

Stan said: “It may interest some as bodybuilding and wrestling were popular in Grantham some years ago.

Miss Grantham 1956  Terissa Buxton, of Ropsley  with 1951 Mr Universe, Reg Parks.

“During the 1950s, many young men attempted to obtain a well developed physique.”

Grantham Physical Culture Club started in 1954 by Norman Harrison, a lorry driver for the railway, and Harry Mitcham, a hairdresser in Castlegate.

Training took place in Norman’s terraced house in George Street before more members joined when suitable premises were found.

Stan recalls the club being visited by former Mr Universe, Reg Parks, double Mr Universe, Paul Wynter, and top bodybuilders who joined the professional wrestling ranks – such as Colsterworth’s Stuart Bellamy, Peter Deakin, Spencer Churchill, John Lees, Earl Maynard and Ernie Coates.