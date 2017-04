Poachers Motor Club found Wyndham Park too wet for their rally in 1960, so they moved to the former RAF Regiment parade ground at Alma Park.

The buildings were used as starter homes for people moving on to council houses.

They were later pulled down to make way for an industrial estate.

The driver receiving instructions is at the wheel of a 1929 Austin Seven AD Tourer which is believed to still be on the road, somewhere . . .