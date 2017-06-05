MEMORY LANE: Grantham church has seen many changes in its 170-plus years

The recently renovated Christ Church in Finkin Street also saw a few changes over the years when it was known as Finkin Street Methodist Church.

The first photograph shows the building, originally erected in 1841, undergoing major roof and fabric repairs, which cost £40,000 in 1991. It was the church’s first major overhaul since the 1930s.

The picture also includes the Rev Joe Goodridge and steward Raymond Jackson.

The next photo shows a new organ being installed in 1951, at a cost of £1,300. It replaced the original one that had been used since 1857.

The new organ had 1,414 pipes, varying from 16ft to just one inch long.

The next picture shows Grantham’s most famous daughter and 1970 Secretary of State for Education, Margaret Thatcher, dedicating a lectern in honour of her late father Alfred Roberts who had died earlier that year.

Also pictured are Alderman Roberts’ other daughter Muriel Cullen, with his widow, and Rev Cox.

The final photograph shows the 100-strong Grantham Choral Society rehearsing for Handel’s Messiah back in 1997.