‘Skylark’, the Hillman Imp-engined hovercraft designed and built by Grantham’s Aubrey Musson and Cis Blankley, of Colsterworth, drew a lot of attention at the international rally of the Hovercraft Club of Great Britain in 1967.

The event attracted a crowd of 5,000 at Apethorpe, near Peterborough.

The Grantham vessel won two third place trophies for fastest craft over land and water.