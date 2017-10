Have your say

The latest old darts photo to be unearthed from the Journal vaults purports to be of the Granby Head Inn team (1980s?).

The photo was amongst an envelope of black and white images labelled ‘pre-1994’ – presumably when the Journal went colour.

Eden Wine Bar now occupies the Granby’s former building.

Pictured are Dave Baxter, Dave Pretty, Ken Fardell, Ken Fardell Junior, Maurice (Mo) Taylor and Bill Plant.