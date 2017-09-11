MEMORY LANE: Grantham maltings had a lucky escape during street demolition

When Rutland Street was demolished in 1981, this digger driver overturned his machine after it collapsed into a cellar, nearly knocking down The Maltings in the process.

Fortunately no-one was hurt.

The Maltings

The Maltings was hidden from view for many years until Jackson Brothers garage was demolished in the early 1980s to make way for Wharf Road roundabout.

The Maltings was later restored as offices.

The roundabout was later substituted with the current complex traffic light system following the construction of Sankt Augustin Way which brought more traffic to the area.