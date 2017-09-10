MEMORY LANE: Grantham park bowlers captured in their heydey

All the silverware is laid out on the table at Dysart Park Bowls Club in a photograph brought into the Journal office by Bernard Vessey.

Judging by the members’ attire and spectacles, we are guessing the picture was probably taken in the 1960s.

Amongst those pictured are Arthur Geeson, Harry Peel and Ray Smith.

Dysart Park Bowls Club was formed in 1927 and was finally forced to close this year due to falling membership.

In its final season last year, the club won both the Grantham Two Wood and Three Wood Leagues.