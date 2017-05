Pictured is the former Crown and Anchor public house in Swinegate.

Photographed in 1983, it was when the building was being used as a parts depot for motor dealership R. M. Wright.

Crown and Anchor

The back end of a Mk III Ford Cortina can be seen at the side of the building.

The other picture shows the pub shortly after the last pint was ever pulled, way back in 1936.