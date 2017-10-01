MEMORY LANE: Grantham’s Guildhall area has changed subtly over the years

This classic view of Grantham’s Guildhall (above) would, at a glance, appear to suggest little has changed over the years since it was built in 1868.

This photograph was, in fact, taken in the 19th Century, well before the trees on the green matured to obscure the view.

Guildhall, Grantham

The picture reveals the ‘add-ons’ to the building which included the homes of the Chief Constable and the Inspector of Weights and Measures.

The second photo shows the Guildhall from another angle, snapped in 1924.

Only the Guildhall building itself survived development which created Grantham Public Library (now Grantham Museum) and later the St Catherine’s Road bus station exit on to St Peter’s Hill.