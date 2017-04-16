MEMORY LANE: Grantham’s Nottingham Forest fans headed to 1979 European Cup Final: what chance would Cloughie’s boys have?

Members of the Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch) are pictured before they boarded the coach to Munich, where Brian Clough’s team were set to take on Swedish club Malmo in the 1979 European Cup final.

The road trip cost fans £40 apiece, but the expense proved more than worthwhile when Forest ran out 1-0 winners, to take the prestigious silverware back home to Nottingham.

The team and supporters enjoyed their trip to the continent so much, they returned to Europe the following year to lift the cup a second time – beating Hamburg 1-0 in Madrid.