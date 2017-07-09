MEMORY LANE: Grantham’s St Peter’s Hill was bustling in the pre-war days

This old semi-aerial shot of St Peter’s Hill in Grantham portrays a bustling scene from the 1930s, with a cyclist and pedestrians aplenty jostling with the burgeoning increase of motor vehicles, with parking unrestricted and seemingly quite anarchic.

At the other side of the green are parked buses and coaches, waiting to transport passengers to destinations both near and far.

Cast iron lamp posts and railings around the Sir Isaac Newton statue and the green would soon disappear, being removed as part of the war effort for recycled metal.