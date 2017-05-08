MEMORY LANE: Grantham town centre primary school closed during WWII

Tucked away surrounded by houses, a cinema and John Lee’s rag and skin factory, Welby Street School was open for about 80 years.

It closed in 1940 when pupil numbers had fallen so low that it was considered too expensive to run.

The boys in this 1931 photograph might look quaint now, in their shorts and hobnail boots, but their very attire confirms that the area was not a wealthy one.

The foundation stone of the school was incorporated in the Isaac Newton Centre.

The school was demolished in 1983 as Welby Street and Stanton Street fell to the developers.