MEMORY LANE: ‘High class tobacconists’ was relocated to Grantham’s Westgate

H. Welbourn and Son’s ‘high class tobacconists’ shop is pictured in Westgate, back in 1982.

The shop was previously Mayfield, but Mr Welbourn moved his business there when his North Street premises were demolished to make way for Premier Court.

Eagle-eyed readers might have spotted the Player’s vending machine situated to the right of the picture, which could have made the purchase of cigarettes by errant schoolboys just all too easy – but we are sure that never happened!

Next door is Houghton’s Jewellers which is still in situ.