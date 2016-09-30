Memory Lane: Jackie’s Stretch ‘n’ Flex classes have raised thousands of pounds for good casues over the years

On October 5, Jackie Whatley will celebrate 24 years of her Stretch ‘n’ Flex classes.

Since the classes started in 1992, Jackie and members of her classes have raised thousands of pounds for charity, the last 14 years for a breast cancer cause.

Memory Lane - Jackie Whatley Stretch & Flex classes

Jackie worked for Bodyworks before branching out on her own and setting up Stretch ‘n’ Flex. In 1992 she held her first fund-raiser which raised £105. She has raised money for Parkinson’s, MS and Marie Curie as well. These three pictures brought in by Jackie show the classes and fund-raising over the years.