MEMORY LANE: Laurel and Hardy paid a visit to Barkston 70 years ago

Following on from last month’s recollection of Laurel and Hardy’s appearance in Grantham in 1952, the photo above recalls an earlier visit to the area in 1947.

They took time out from their busy three-week run at the London Palladium to visit Stan’s father and sister at the Plough Inn in Barkston, a pub run by his sister Beatrice Olga and her husband Bill Healey.

This was the first time that Stan had seen his 86-year-old father in 13 years, so it was quite a joyous occasion . . . and, yes, the Grantham Journal was there to record the happy event.

After their train journey to Grantham, Stan and Ollie had lunch at the Red Lion Hotel and played a short round of darts with local arrows ace Willie Gillison, before a taxi ride to Barkston, which was also recorded by the Grantham Journal.

Memory Lane has re-published a shot taken outside the Plough Inn previously, but the photograph shown here may not have been seen by readers before, and was submitted by Dave Tomlinson of the East Midlands branch of the Laurel & Hardy Appreciation Society – a picture from his own private collection and, as you can see, autographed by the famous duo.

