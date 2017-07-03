MEMORY LANE: Narrow Grantham street used to be two-way

This photograph shows Grantham’s Swinegate 52 years ago.

Taxi driver Chris Bland is pictured, with his Ford Zephyr Mk III, waiting to collect a wedding party from outside St Wulfram’s Church. With him is John Daybell, of Denton.

Swinegate itself appears to have been a two-way street in 1965 which, with vehicles parked on both sides of the road, must have made it quite a squeeze!

In the background is Burton’s Garage and the Co-op’s New Street store is in the far distance.

Artichoke House, next to the garage, had not yet had its timbers revealed.