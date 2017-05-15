MEMORY LANE: Old lorries hark back to Grantham’s industrial past

Former Foden lorry owner-driver Colin Holloway brought some old truck photos into the Journal office last week.

One was of Alan Dunmore leaving the Invicta works in a Foden loaded with an Aveling Barford road grader. The Foden belonged to Lincolnshire’s leading heavy haulier in the 1950s and 60s – Geoff Munton.

John Lee

The photograph here is of Colin’s own Foden from 1974 whilst the other picture is a shot of a 60ft trailered load leaving John Lee Steel on the back of an AEC tractor unit.

There will be more old photos from John Lee’s next week.