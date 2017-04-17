MEMORY LANE: Padgett and Halls boss recalls when ‘coal was king’ in Grantham

Grantham Journal reader John Roberts, of South Witham, posted these photographs to us last week.

They recall the days when coal was still a major part of everyday life, with John himself spending the best part of 50 years in the business.

Padgett and Halls coal delivery truck.

The fleet of Padgett and Halls coal delivery lorries pictured were proudly lined up in Grantham’s Old Wharf, photographed by well-known town photographer Chris Windows in 1962.

The other picture is of a special vehicle which delivered the fuel directly into a customer’s coal store.

John said that coal was still being rationed when he joined the company in 1951 as a 16-year-old junior clerk: “I was paid the princely sum of 25 shillings (£1.25) per five-and-a-half day week.

“I worked at the Wharf for 14 years and became manager in 1962.

“I met some amazing characters and liked the coal business so much, I spent nearly 48 years in the trade.

“Sadly, a coal lorry is a rare sight these days, but I have many happy memories of when coal was king.”