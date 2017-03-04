MEMORY LANE: Photos bring back memories of Grantham Granada’s Harry

As a follow-up to the Memory Lane article a fortnight ago that commemorated the 30th anniversary of a tribute show to former manager of Grantham’s Granada Theatre/Cinema, Harry Sanders, his son Howard got in touch with the Journal and sent in some photographs from the night in 1987.

Howard expressed his thanks to regular Memory Lane contributor and local historian Stan Matthews for submitting the previous pictures and reviving memories of a great man and a fine celebration of his life.

Howard said: “My wife Glennys, two sons Derren and Lee, and myself have very fond memories of the concert 30 years ago. It was initiated and put together at short notice by the amazing Noel Wallis.

“It was a very emotional evening for all of us, including my mother who passed away in 1992.”

Howard kindly gave some background to Harry, before, during and after his time at Grantham’s Granada.

His career began in North Wales in 1920 in the silent movies days and he moved to London at the end of the decade. With the coming of the ‘talkies’, he opened London’s newest cinema at the Lido, Islington.

Trevor Leeson

Harry won national awards for his publicity skills and he went on to manage prestigious cinemas in Bristol, Bolton, Manchester and Cardiff, before coming to Grantham in 1937.

He left town in 1957 but was back at the Granada two years later, until his retirement in 1963.

With too much energy to put his feet up, Harry worked part-time for Granada TV Rentals until he was 80.

Howard said: “He loved his time at Grantham, particularly encouraging the emerging pop groups.”