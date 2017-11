Have your say

Margaret Thatcher’s family home and her father Alf ‘Alderman’ Roberts’ corner shop business is pictured in the 1980s during its refurbishment to an upmarket eatery which became The Premier Restaurant.

The old Roberts sign can still be seen peaking through the scaffolding.

Building improvements included steam cleaning and re-roofing.

The Premier had seating for 48 covers, whilst the reception was laid out like a shop of the 1930s period.