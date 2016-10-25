Memory Lane: Scouts parade come rain or shine for St George’s Day in Grantham

These two pictures of Grantham Scouts show two very different days weather-wise but both on St George’s Day.

In the first, taken in 1974, the parade went from town to the service at the Church of the Ascension. The marchers, led by ADC John Bellamy, arrived at church soaked to the skin due to a sudden storm. Part of the church looked like ‘a steaming laundry’.

District Commissioner Edgar Connett (top) inspected his Scout Troops in the Market Place before the St George's Day Parade in Grantham in 1951. And, below, the first and only time the service was held outdoors at Wyndham Park in 1953.

In the second, District Commissioner Edgar Connett inspected his Scout troops in the Market Place before the St George’s Day Parade in Grantham in 1951.

Both pictures feature in the book The First 100 years, A Celebration of Scouting in Grantham and District, written and edited by Diana and Shaun Power.