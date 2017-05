Fifty years ago, back in 1967, St Peter’s Hill Players put on a production of ‘Pools Paradise’ at Grantham Congregational Church schoolroom.

Pictured above is the entire cast of the three-act comedy whilst, below, is a scene enacted by Eileen Mitchum, Brian Hickingbotham and a shocked Gladys Wilkin.

Pools Paradise

The Journal reported the play “ran like clockwork”.

The Players’ next production, ‘Murder in Company’, is on at Guildhall Arts Centre from May 11 to 13.