The photo of choristers in St Wulfram’s was taken in 1985 and was actually the first colour picture to appear in the Grantham Journal.

Grantham model-maker Ron Baker, of Oxford Street, took seven years to build this impressive recreation in miniature of St Wulfram’s Church, pictured in 1967.

St Wulfram's Church in miniature.

The model was made with 118,957 matches.

Where is the model now, we wonder?