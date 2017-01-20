Memory Lane: Stan’s 10th book tells the tale of Ruston pantomimes

Memory Lane regular Stan Matthews has written his 10th book on Grantham institutions, called Ruston and Hornsby – The Coronation Pantomimes 1944 to 1958.

The book is full of pictures from the time, including this one of Barrie Cox as the cat getting all the attention in Puss in Boots in 1953. Also pictured is the production of Aladdin in 1956.

Stan has written about the barracks, the Granada cinema and the Physical Culture Club in previous books.

If you would like a copy of his latest book, call him on 01476 564108.