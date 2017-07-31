MEMORY LANE: Swinging Sixties demanded a modern facelift for Grantham school

Walton Girls High School is pictured just a few days after it opened in 1966.

Originally the Girls’ Central School, the old building dating from the Roaring ’20s was not fit for purpose come the Swinging ’60s and so work on the four-storey building began in 1964 in a field off Kitty Briggs Lane.

The old school had been dark with outside toilets and so the 300 pupils were delighted with their modern, light and airy premises.

Amongst the cars in the car park are a Morris Minor, Morris 1100, Hillman Imps and Ford Anglia.