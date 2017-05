Trendy vicars are nothing new as this photograph clearly demonstrates.

It is a shot of the Rev Victor Daws, rector of Denton, who was obviously a smash with the ladies at a tennis tournament he umpired at Denton fete in 1954.

Also pictured are the Misses L. Rawding, C. Daws, B. Measures, S. Shipman, W. Scoffield and V. Homer.