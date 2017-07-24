MEMORY LANE: Woolsthorpe crickets entertained villagers with pantomime

Pictured are the cast members of a ‘potty, potted panto’ put on at Woolsthorpe Village Hall back in January 1989.

‘Barber’s Ali’, a take on Ali Baba, was a production put on by members of the village’s cricket team, with credit going to Sue Clements who worked hard to control all the men of the cast.

The pantomime was well received by full houses on each of the three nights it was staged.

Apparently, one member of the audience was heard to remark that perhaps the cast had better rehearse for the next pantomime on the pitch during the summer season, as they didn’t seem to play cricket as well as they could act!

Among those taking part were John Williams, Eddie Guy, John Sutcliffe, Tim Chambers, Dennis Pridmore, Antony Ablewhite, Simon Clarke, Malcolm Gibson, Mathew Flitney, Stuart (Jo) Ablewhite, Gary Ward, Tim Sharpe and Bill Parsons.

In addition to Sue Clements, others assisting in the production were Chris Pridmore, John and Carol Williams, Cathy Rowling, Mr and Mrs Walford and Christopher King.

Sadly, as is too often the case nowadays, Woolsthorpe Cricket Club has, after more than 100 years in existence, been forced to pull stumps for the final time.