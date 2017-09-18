MEMORY LANE: Woolsthorpe School after Second World War

This photograph of pupils and staff from Woolsthorpe School is estimated to be have been taken around 1947.

Headteacher Mr T. Emmerton is on the left and his assistant Mr Wakely to the right.

The pupils are from left, back – Pat Williams, Roger Braisby, Jim Bullimore, Roger Pacey, Stan Bonshor, Dennis Braisby, Neville Smith, Vic Burgess and Horace Taylor; middle – Ann Taylor, Mary Robinson, Sylvia Worsdale, Ella Burgess, Faith Finn, Sheila Pacey and Barbara Bonshor; front – Helen Green, Pat Locke, Lavinia Morris, Wendy Barber, Barbara Stubley and Rosamund Welbourn.