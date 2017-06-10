NOSTALGIA: Grantham Town manager Martin O’Neill presented darts trophies in the 1980s

Grantham Journal sports editor John Burgess came across a box of old black and white darts presentation photos last week.

Among them was the picture above of the Blue Bell team laden down with silverware.

Blue Bell, 1988.

We estimate the photo to have been taken between 1987 and 1989 as it also shows the then Grantham Town manager, Martin O’Neill, who was presumably presenting the prizes on the night.

The team’s Blue Bell public house, formerly on the corner of North Street and Barrowby Road, was demolished to make way for Asda and its car park.

The only photo we can find of the pub itself is shown below, taken in 1988 when more than 100 health workers laid a wreath at Margaret Thatcher’s childhood home over the road, in a protest to demand more money for the NHS.