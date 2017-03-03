Then & Now with Grantham Civic Society: Waterloo House was named after the battle

Waterloo House was named after the battle fought in 1815 and was built about 1865. It was next to the George Hotel and extended to the corner of Guildhall Street.

In the Edwardian period, Garratt’s owned the major part of the building, consisting of several departments including clothing, haberdashery and drapery.

The shop on the corner belonged to Lord and Co and was a grocer’s shop, also selling wines and spirits. Garratt’s later expanded to take over Lord’s shop too.

Shortly after the Second World War the shop was subdivided into several small shops and was eventually demolished in 1985.

The modern building illustrated in the second photograph, housing four shops, was built in its place.