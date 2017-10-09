WHAT’S ON: Grantham area local history films to be screened in village hall

Following the success of a film show a couple of years ago when many came to see ‘A Tale of Two Villages’, Lincolnshire Film Archive is returning to Hougham and Marston Village Hall with more local films on Tuesday (October 10).

Films planned to be screened are: 1908 – Demonstrating the first Caterpillar track vehicles, 1948 – Potato Harvest at Brandon (old and new methods), 1960s – Aveling Barford, 1977 – Jubilee Celebrations (street parties etc), 1968 – Homemade Hovercraft, 1978 – Peter Purves opens Adventure Playground at Belton House, 1981 – Labour & Trade Union March and Rally led by and addressed by Michael

Foot.

Note that occasionally an item may have to be replaced at the last minute. All films were in or near Grantham.

The films will start at 7.30 pm and the cost for non-members is £4 which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

Hougham and Marston Local History Group is getting smaller and if not supported will go the way of the pub, shop and sports teams. Please support if you can.

For more information, call Steve Cattell on 01400 250922 or email steve@hougham.info