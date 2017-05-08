WHAT’S ON: Armed Forces Day event will be held at Allington’s Arena UK showground

A great day out for all the family is promised for the Armed Forces Day at Arena UK showground, near Allington, on Saturday, June 24.

Running from 11am till 5pm, the event offers free entry and a raft of entertainment to keep the whole family busy throughout.

Items of interest include military stands, family funfair, stands and games, live demonstrations in dog handling, horseback archery, tent pegging and polo, miltary re-enactment, military dog show, horse show with the military and emergency services, shopping village, beer tent and food stands.

There will also be free parking for more than 1,000 cars.

So pop along and show your support for Armed Forces Day.

For more info visit armedforcesday.org.uk