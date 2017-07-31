WHAT’S ON: Dogs welcome on Sundays throughout August

Explore one of England’s most beautiful gardens with your four-legged friend at Easton Walled Gardens this month.

Bring your dog for a Sunday evening stroll this August and, after your walk, owners that head to the tearoom will find dog bowls of water and even a dog biscuit for their canine companion.

Easton Walled Gardens, Lincolnshire’s 400-year-old ‘lost’ gardens, will welcome dogs and their owners to explore its 12-acres of landscaped lawns and woodland walks as part of its Dog Days events, happening every Sunday throughout August – from 4pm till 6pm.

With gates staying open until 6pm on Sundays throughout August, guests can wander and explore, taking in the Long Border, the Cottage Garden and the winding banks of the River Witham which passes through the grounds.

Owned by the Cholmeley family for 14 generations, Easton Walled Gardens dates back to 1592, and current gardening director and dog owner Ursula Cholmeley has spent 17 years restoring the grounds.

Entry is £7.25 for adults and £3.25 for children, dogs are free. The tearooms are open until 5.30pm.

Socialised, well-behaved dogs that are not in season are welcome.

Visit www.visiteaston.co.uk