WHAT’S ON: Fun for all the family at Belvoir Show and Country Fair – this weekend!

Have your say

Belvoir Show and Country Fair takes place this weekend at Belvoir Castle.

Beginning tomorrow (Saturday), the show runs till Sunday and is planned to entertain the whole family.

It is being organised by Midland Rally and Events Club, with the support of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland and Belvoir Castle staff and local community groups

We are planning to dredge the lake by steam ploughing engines as a public demonstration and display, something that has not been seen for many years.

Vintage and classic tractors will be demonstrating their skills at ploughing

The event will have steam and vintage vehicles, displays, working exhibits and a large vintage and classic car show.

The event will include a dog show with various categories. To enter your dog, a fee will be £1 and the proceeds will go to a local charity.

There will be family fun fair and fair organs and a living history display.

There will be various demonstrations with working exhibits of stone crushing, road making and threshing.

There will be arena attractions and vehicle parades and other special attractions include a stage of family entertainment for children and adults throughout the days.

Drumming workshop and Pedro’s Circus Workshop and other activities for children at no extra cost after entry price.

There will be many trade stalls and a craft marquee, plus bygones and model marquees with items of family interest. The event will have refreshments and various types of food to please the whole family, plus a licensed bar.

The show will run from 10am till 4.30pm each day

Entry is £5 adults and £1 children. Free parking.

Visit www.mortonseventsguide.co.uk/event-pro/belvoir-show-and-country-fair-2017