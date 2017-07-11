WHAT’S ON: Truckfest Original returns to its Newark birthplace

Truckfest Original will return to its original birthplace at the Newark and Notts Showground this weekend (July 15 and 16) and this year it is going to be huge and with loads of new events and acts coming, it is bound to be a great event.

Each year the event grows with more trucks and people attending the hugely popular outdoor event.

And this year brings more trucks, more celebrities and more entertainment!

Whilst retaining its unique feel, the Truckfest events are set to enhance the visitor experience with new elements not previously seen at any of the Truckfests, bringing them right up to date with all that’s best in the road haulage industry, entertainment features and main arena action.

Ice road Truckers stars Lisa Kelly and Todd Dewey will be greeting fans all weekend and, new to the event this year, the outrageous Jesse McClure from Storage Hunters will be joining Todd in the main arena as hosts – so be prepared for some fun and frolics! Who knows what could happen?

And the fabulous Monster Truck Slingshot will be in action in the main arena with lots of stunts and car crushing, which is always a popular attraction with the kids and the big kids too!

With live action and stunts from top stunt man Terry Grant and live action shows from him in the main arena all weekend, there is always plenty to do and see all weekend at Truckfest Original.

Truckfest is without doubt the largest truck event within the UK and has been pulling in enthusiasts and industry key players for more than 35 years. Truckfest successfully mixes business and pleasure in one event with entertainment for the whole family throughout the weekend.

Ticket prices are (advanced early bird ticket costs) £14 for an adult and children’s tickets (5-15) are £6. Family tickets are £35 (2 adults and 2 children). Under-5s free.

Tickets can be pre-booked by e-tickets online on www.truckfest.co.uk