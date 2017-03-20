Rotary Sunrise crocuses blossoming around Grantham

Readers are sure to have spotted purple crocuses and daffodils blossoming around Grantham, planted by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

President-elect Lez Jones sent in these photos of the flowers, just some of 10,000 planted across town by Rotarians.

Flowers planted by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

‘Sunrise is brightening Granthami is the club’s slogan.

Lez said: “The flowers can be seen on the Barrowby Road roundabout approach, and new plants on North Parade verges, Wyndham Park seen from Manthorpe Road, Wyndham Park riverside, and new plants off Sandon Road, and a prolific display of crocus in Abbey Gardens.”

Flowers planted by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.