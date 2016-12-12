Rotary youth leadership scheme leads to a career boost for Grantham man Declan

A young man from Grantham has praised a Rotary scheme which has given him a big boost in his career as a chef.

Declan Wright joined the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) scheme through Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, following a selection process.

He was the first person to be sponsored by the club.

The RYLA course is run at Graftham Water, a full week of residential activities designed to build mental, social and intellectual confidence and self-awareness in young people.

On completing the course, Declan has been promoted from commis chef to starter chef at Stoke Rochford Hall.

Talking to Rotary club president Ian Brodie on a video uploaded on to the club’s Facebook page, Declan said: “The course was amazing and life-changing, and I met some great people.”

He added that it allowed him to develop new skills and self-confidence.

Sunrise members went to Graftham Water to hear a presentation by Declan. He went on to thank the Sunrise club for giving him such a wonderful opportunity.