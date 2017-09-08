WHAT’S ON: Entries to Croxton Kerrial show are still possible on the day

‘Croxton Creates’ takes place in Croxton Kerrial Village Hall next Saturday (September 16).

The annual show will feature horticulture, produce and crafts.

All are welcome to take part, with prizes and cups for the winners. Entries taken from 9-11 am on the day.

Fantastic tea and cakes, children’s activities, raffle with great prizes, and auction of the produce.

The show opens at 3pm. Entrance £1, children 50p.

Schedules and further information available from Lesley Hawkes on 01476 870931.