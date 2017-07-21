WHAT’S ON: Grantham CAMRA beer festival will be at school

Have your say

Real ale afficionados who like plenty of time to plan their drinking have advance notice that Grantham CAMRA Beer Festival will take place at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy, Huntingtower Road (NG31 7AU), between Thursday, August 3 and Saturday, August 5, 11am till 11pm.

Forty real ales will be on sale, plus a selection of ciders, perries and mead.

Food will be available at all sessions.

There will be live music on Friday with The James Manners Band, and Dick Appleton (Soft Shoe Sam) on Saturday. Music starts at 8pm each night.

Admission is £1 for CAMRA members, £3 to non-members, with souvenir glasses priced at £2 (refundable if returned).

Find Grantham CAMRA on Facebook.