WHAT’S ON: ‘Sweet Pea Week’ begins at Easton Walled Gardens on Sunday

Every year, Easton Walled Gardens raises hundreds of sweet pea plants, a spectacular sight which can be seen in full bloom during its famous Sweet Pea Week, beginning this Sunday.

There will also be more than 50 varieties of roses in bloom, creating the perfect English day out.

Easton Walled Garden

Easton Walled Gardens (NG33 5AP), which spreads over 12 acres, invites visitors to explore more than 100 types of sweet pea – heritage, modern, scented, striped, edged and bicolour. Those wishing to bring a bit of summer to their own homes can buy more than 50 seed varieties.

The raise estate raises the oldest known sweet peas right through to modern grandifloras such as Almost Black; a true spread of varieties, scents and colours.

New to the display this year is a collection of semi-grandiflora sweet peas. These types combine the best of the old with the new – great scent from sweet peas of long ago, produced from larger flowers associated with modern sweet peas. These sweet peas are the best for garden decoration and include great performing varieties such as Kingfisher and Albutt Blue.

They will be displayed on canes, drums and wigwams throughout the the pickery, vegetable and cottage gardens.

Having explored the gardens, guests can then visit the well known tea rooms. Sit amongst the roses, overlooking the sweet peas and enjoy a seasonal selection of light lunches and salads from the garden.

The gardens are open daily during Sweet Pea Week. Admission is £7.25 for adults and £3.25 per child. Visit www.visiteaston.co.uk or call 01476 530063 for more information.